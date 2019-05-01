Report: Marshawn Lynch would return if Raiders called

Getty Images

The Raiders drafted running back Josh Jacobs in the first round, and after veteran Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles this week, the team reportedly is bringing back veteran Doug Martin.

Does that close the door on a return by Marshawn Lynch?

A report last week indicated Lynch is not planning to play again. But Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that Lynch would return if the Raiders called.

The Raiders said they would revisit Lynch’s future after the draft, but they now appear to have a crowded running back room with Jacobs, Martin, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.

If Oakland is inclined to consider re-signing Lynch, he likely would have to agree to a limited role. Jacobs will start and get the bulk of the carries.

Lynch, 33, spent the past two seasons suiting up for his hometown team. He played only six games in 2018 because of a core muscle injury.

Lynch and Martin combined for 262 carries for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns last season.