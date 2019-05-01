Report: Superdome to undergo $450 million renovation

Getty Images

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will undergo a $450 million renovation as part of an agreement that will keep the Saints in New Orleans at least until 2035, Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports.

State and Saints officials are “closing in” on a deal that would extend the team’s current lease agreement by 10 years, according to Duncan.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards approved the plan during an April 17 meeting with state and team officials in Baton Rouge.

The Saints will share the cost of the project, kicking in $150 million. The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District picks up $207 million and the state $92 million.

Saints president Dennis Lauscha told Duncan that the overhaul of the Superdome is focused on modernizing the stadium to keep it relevant. It includes a new visiting locker room, expanded team store and Saints Hall of Fame and new end zone field-level box suites. New Orleans, a popular travel destination, hopes to continue hosting Super Bowls and other big events.

Construction would occur over the next four offseasons, staring in January 2020.