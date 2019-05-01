Report: Vikings fielded calls about tight end Kyle Rudolph

Getty Images

The Vikings fielded calls for tight end Kyle Rudolph during the draft. Unless they didn’t. Unless they did.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com has the latest word on whether the Vikings heard from other teams about a possible trade for the veteran tight end. Per the new report, the Vikings “fielded interest ahead of/during the draft” about a potential deal.

After the Vikings made tight end Irv Smith a second-round pick on Friday night, Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Vikings were getting calls about Rudolph and two other veterans, cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. This reported invited speculation that the Vikings were getting the word out regarding the matter in the hopes to instigate more calls.

Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, who once said the Vikings had “no intent” to trade receiver Percy Harvin just before they did, said this after the draft about getting calls about veteran players: “No, not really, no. I would say we didn’t.”

Maybe they didn’t. But it sure seems like they’d like to.

Entering the final year of his contract, Rudolph has a non-guaranteed base salary of $7.25 million. Speculation has lingered that the Patriots, who drafted no tight ends in the aftermath of the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, could try to trade for Rudolph, eventually.