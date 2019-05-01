Roc Thomas sentenced to probation for felony marijuana possession

Getty Images

Vikings running back Roc Thomas admitted to felony marijuana possession, but he will have the charge dismissed if he completes probation, the Pioneer Press reports. Conditions of the probationary term include a chemical dependency evaluation and possible treatment; no alcohol or drug use; and random testing.

Officers executed a search warrant on Thomas’ apartment Jan. 16 after complaints about the smell of marijuana. Police found 143 grams of marijuana and nearly $16,000 in cash.

Thomas, 23, was charged with fifth-degree drug possession.

Thomas, who played in five games last season, told officers he smokes marijuana and all of it was for personal use.

Thomas’ attorney, David Valentini, told the newspaper Thomas “took responsibility” and apologized to his teammates “for letting them down.”

The running back could face punishment from the league.