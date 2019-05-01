Saints won’t pick up Eli Apple’s option

Getty Images

The Saints invested a fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder into Eli Apple, and they appear to content to let that be a 15-month rental.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Saints won’t pick up the fifth-year option on Apple’s rookie contract, which would have kept him under their control until 2020.

He’s still a relative bargain for the Saints, making $2.5 million this year, and sets him up to hit free agency next offseason. Picking up the option would have cost them $13.7 million for 2020.

They traded for the former Giants cornerback last October before the deadline.