Getty Images

The Seahawks waived center Marcus Henry on Wednesday.

Henry, 26, has never played a regular-season game.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2016, signing with the Saints. New Orleans waived him, though, before the start of the season.

Henry joined the Seahawks last year and was on and off the team’s practice squad.

He had signed a futures contract with Seattle.