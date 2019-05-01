Texans signing Jahleel Addae

Getty Images

The Texans are signing free agent safety Jahleel Addae, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston has Tashaun Gipson and Justin Reid as their starting safeties after the retirement of Andre Hal.

Addae, 29, has spent all six NFL seasons with the Chargers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2013.

He has played 80 games with 59 starts in his career, appearing in all 16 games in each of the past two seasons. In his career, Addae has made 382 tackles, two interceptions, 21 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.