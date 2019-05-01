Thomas Dimitroff: Falcons have to be mindful of the market with Julio Jones

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff gave an update on two ongoing contract negotiations during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, but there wasn’t much new to report about defensive tackle Grady Jarrett or wide receiver Julio Jones.

There was a report in mid-April that the Falcons and Jones were not far apart on a new deal, but Dimitroff said there was no “timeframe” in place for a new deal. He said that wasn’t a worry for him, but he does have an eye on contracts for other wideouts around the league as talks with Jones continue.

“I’m not concerned at all, but for the fact that … it is unbelievable where the numbers are going and the reality of it is that you have to be very mindful of the market and the market is dictating where Julio will be and we know that,” Dimitroff said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jones said he doesn’t care about passing the likes of Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham to become the league’s highest-paid receiver, but one would imagine he wants to be in the same general neighborhood when it comes time to settle up with Atlanta.

Jarrett signed his franchise tender, so he’s set to make $15.209 million if he can’t work out a long-term deal. Dimitroff expressed confidence the two sides could agree on a deal, but noted “we have a year to continue to talk about it.”