Timmy Jernigan took big pay cut to return to Eagles

Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan spent six weeks on the free agent market. He ended up re-signing with Philadelphia last week on a one-year, prove-it deal.

The Eagles declined the option on Jernigan’s contract in March, and he re-signed for $1.25 million with a chance to make up to $2 million with bonuses, according to Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. Only the $750,000 base and the $250,000 signing bonus are guaranteed, per Frank.

Jernigan’s previous contract was a four-year, $48 million deal. Jernigan was scheduled to make $11 million in 2019 and $12 million in both 2020 and 2021 under his previous deal, with cap figures of $13 million in 2019 and $14 million in 2020 and 2021.

The Eagles obviously wanted Jernigan back but not at that price after he played only three regular-season games and two playoff games last season.

“It’s great to get Timmy back,” Howie Roseman, the team’s executive vice president of football operations, said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “He just has great energy for our football team. Just looking at that defensive line room and that defensive tackle position, that’s a strength of our team, and it’s just a good fit for us and Timmy.”

Jernigan, 26, spent most of 2018 on the non-football injury list while recovering from offseason back surgery.

He has played 61 games with 44 starts in his career, making 124 tackles and 15.5 sacks.