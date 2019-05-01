Titans pass on Jack Conklin’s 2020 option

Getty Images

The Titans have made their call on right tackle Jack Conklin‘s contract option for the 2020 season.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team will not exercise the option. Friday is the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options on their 2016 first-round picks.

The Titans selected Conklin with the eighth overall pick in that draft and installed him as a starter right off the bat. He started every game over his first two seasons, but tore his ACL in a playoff loss to the Patriots in January 2018.

He missed the first three games of last season due to the torn ACL, missed another with a concussion and then landed on injured reserve with another knee injury near the end of the season. He missed seven games altogether and the fact that the option is guaranteed against injury may be part of the reason why the Titans have decided not to exercise it.