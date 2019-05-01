Todd Bowles ducks question of whether he wants Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy continues to be a member of the Tampa Bay roster. It’s unclear how long he will be. And it’s unclear whether the coaching staff wants him to be.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles sidestepped the direct question of whether he wants McCoy on the team.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Bowles said.

Bowles added that it has “been a while,” since he’s spoken to McCoy, who has not yet shown up for the offseason program.

The Buccaneers seem to be intent on at least trying to trade McCoy, and the Browns have been linked to the third overall pick in the 2010 draft.