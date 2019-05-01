Travis Kelce: Whether Tyreek Hill returns to Chiefs is “still up in the air”

Getty Images

Gradually, Chiefs players are commenting on the unfortunate events surrounding receiver Tyreek Hill. Last night, safety Tyrann Mathieu weighed in. Appearing on Wednesday’s #PFTPM, tight end Travis Kelce addressed the issue.

“I would just like to stay out of it,” Kelce initially said. “Not necessarily stay out of it. I just have no comment on it. It’s definitely an unfortunate situation to even be in, and obviously from an outsider’s perspective you just wish the best for everyone and hope that it turns out OK. At this point, I’m just not gonna comment on it.”

Kelce then was asked whether there’s a sense among the players that he simply won’t ever be back with the team.

“I think it’s still up in the air,” Kelce said. “I don’t know, nobody knows exactly what’s going on.”

The Chiefs barred Hill from offense workouts in the aftermath of the release last Thursday of troubling audio from Hill. The league, a full six days later, still has not acknowledged the audio or the team’s decision to essentially suspend Hill from team activities.

