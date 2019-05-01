Tyrann Mathieu: Tyreek Hill situation “very disappointing”

Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu joined the Chiefs assuming that he’d be playing football with Tyreek Hill. Mathieu now realizes that may not be happening any time soon.

Appearing Tuesday night on SB Nation Radio, Mathieu became one of the first (if not the first) Chiefs players to comment publicly on Hill’s current predicament, fueled by a disturbing audio that leaked six days ago.

“I think it’s bad, man,” Mathieu told Alex Gold of SB Nation Radio. “Obviously, it’s very disappointing. Obviously, I came to the Chiefs with hopes that I could watch him play football and watch him run back punts and catch long bombs and outrun everybody. You know, it’s a very unfortunate situation. I haven’t been his teammate much, just basically two or three weeks. So it’s not really fair for me to comment on his character. I don’t think I really know him. But like I said just with everything that’s out right now and obviously the audio, it’s very disappointing, not only from a teammate standpoint but I’m a father as well. It’s very disappointing.”

The Chiefs have taken no further action with Hill since banning him last Thursday night from offseason activities. The league has yet to take action of any kind with Hill, or even to acknowledge the significant developments of late last week.

Whatever happens with Hill, Mathieu’s remarks underscore a very important reality that will await Hill, if/when he ever plays football again. He’ll eventually have to walk into a locker room inhabited by men who are also fathers, and they may forever view Hill differently.

“The locker room is going to paint you as a coward more than anything,” PFT Live co-host Chris Simms told me last week off the air (but on the record). “There will definitely be guys in locker room who will never forgive him now.”

Some won’t forgive, and few will forget. Which will make it very difficult for Hill to ever be viewed the same way again, wherever he ends up playing.