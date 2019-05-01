Vegas odds have Tua Tagovailoa as overwhelming favorite to go first in 2020

Getty Images

A year ago, no one would have predicted that Kyler Murray would be the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. So betting on the first overall pick a year in advance is probably not the wisest way to spend money.

But if you want to put down some money on the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, you can. The Superbook at the Westgate Las Vegas is taking bets on next year’s first overall pick, and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a huge favorite, at 1-2 odds.

Up next are Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who are both at 6-1. Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young is next at 10-1.

The next most likely first overall picks are Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown at 20-1, and Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at 40-1.

The longer shots are Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, LSU safety Grant Delpit, Iowa pass rusher A.J. Epenesa, Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little and Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses at 100-1. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault are at 200-1, and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Oklahoma wide receiver Ceedee Lamb and Auburn pass rusher Nick Coe are at 300-1.