Getty Images

Rookie contract negotiations are pretty straightfoward these days, so they shouldn’t take much time.

Washington has broken the seal on its draft class, agreeing to terms with seventh-rounder Jordan Brailford, according to a tweet from his agent.

Brailford was chosen 253rd overall.

He had nine sacks last year at Oklahoma State, and provides some depth at the outside linebacker position, after Washington also drafted Montez Sweat in the first round.