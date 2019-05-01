Washington passes on Josh Doctson’s option

AP

Josh Doctson finally had a good season, but it wasn’t enough to justify paying him $10 million.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, the team will not pick up the fifth-year option on the 2016 first-rounder’s contract.

Doctson was plagued by injuries his first season and inconsistency his second, but bounced back with career highs in receptions (44) and yards (532) last year.

They still have him under contract this year for $1.8 million, but not putting themselves on the hook for a big number was the prudent play.

They drafted two wide receivers and signed two more undrafted rookies after the draft, with an eye toward future needs.