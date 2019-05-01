Who were the best Texas Longhorns, offensively?

Getty Images

In honor of the retirement of former Texas quarterback running back Jamaal Charles, and wholly unrelated to the presence of former Texas quarterback Chris Simms on the show, Wednesday’s PFT Live considered the best former Longhorns in program history, draft style.

I gave Simms the first pick because he went to school there (or at least played football there), and then we went back and forth through three rounds spanning two segments of the show.

And, yes, I seriously considered making Major Applewhite my third-round pick, but I decided not to be a jerk to Simms.

For a change.