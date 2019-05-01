Will Grier: I’m here to support Cam Newton

Getty Images

The Panthers went out of their way to state the obvious after they drafted West Virginia quarterback Will Grier over the weekend: Cam Newton is their quarterback.

Grier knows — and accepts — his role.

“You do what is best for the team in all aspects,” Grier said Wednesday, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “That’s really what I am here to do is to support Cam and be there for him and push him and make him better and be there for anything he needs. But also, my job is to be ready to go when my name is called.”

Grier, who grew up in Davidson, North Carolina, just outside Charlotte, threw for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. The Panthers used a third-round choice on Grier, the first time they have drafted a quarterback since taking Newton No. 1 overall in 2011.

Newton, who turns 30 later this month, is coming off shoulder surgery. The Panthers report Newton is showing more flexibility in his rehab, but he has yet to throw a pass.