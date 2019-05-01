XFL chooses ticket provider

Getty Images

It’s unclear how many tickets the XFL will sell, but those tickets will be sold through Elevate Sports Ventures.

According to Reuters, the XFL has chosen Elevate to run the league’s ticket sales for its first two years of operation. The project will include designing and managing the “database marketing and ticket sales for the XFL’s eight teams.”

Elevate is a joint venture that includes as one of five partners the San Francisco 49ers. Which constitutes the first tangible link between the XFL and the NFL, two leagues that likely won’t be as connected as the NFL and the now-defunct AAF.

The XFL has shown no inclination to antagonize the NFL, but the XFL also has made it clear that it will do things as it sees fit. That could include opening the doors to college players not yet eligible to enter the NFL draft.