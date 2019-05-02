49ers won’t pick up option on Joshua Garnett

Getty Images

As decisions on fifth-year options for 2016 first-rounders go, this one might be the most #asexpected.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 49ers will not pick up the option on guard Joshua Garnett.

Garnett, one of the last big things they can blame on Chip Kelly, hasn’t started a game since his rookie season. He missed all of 2017 after knee surgery, and only saw action as a reserve in seven games last year.

He has been declared healthy now, and they’ve tried to talk up his value entering the offseason, but they weren’t prepared to invest in a contract for 2020 on him.