A.J. Green enjoying life with an offensive-minded head coach

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green spent the first eight years of his career playing for head coach Marvin Lewis, so he’s making an adjustment this offseason with Zac Taylor now occupying the top job on the coaching staff.

During an interview with Chris Simms, Green discussed the differences between the two men. Practices have a different energy with Taylor playing music — something Lewis wasn’t a fan of — and favoring the offensive side of the ball, which is something that Green has found appealing during the early stages of the offseason program.

“Playing with coach Lewis, it’s all about the defense,” Green said. “You don’t show up the defense at practice. But Zac is like, ‘OTA one, we’re going to kick the defense’s butt.’ That’s what we like to hear. I love the way he teaches. He’s not yelling at you, he’s teaching every little detail and having you understand why we run it this way.”

Green said that he feels recovered from the toe injury that curtailed his 2018 season and anything Taylor teaches will look better with a healthy Green executing it come the fall.