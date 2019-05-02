Bankruptcy trustee wants $1.9 million from AAF’s bank

Getty Images

The AAF didn’t have nearly enough money in the bank to finish a football season. But the AAF currently has some money in the bank. The only problem? The bank that has the money allegedly isn’t surrendering it.

Via Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Daily, the trustee overseeing the AAF’s bankruptcy case accuses Silicon Valley Bank of being unresponsive regarding $1.9 million in AAF deposits. The trustee, Randolph Osherow, explained that he currently has no resources to oversee the case, and that the bank has ignored several requests to surrender the money.

“The trustee needs to file several motions, including a motion to consolidate, hire and pay professionals, and motion to sell equipment,” Osherow wrote in a motion to the bankruptcy court. “The trustee may need to transport equipment back from Atlanta, Ga to be stored and sold here in San Antonio, Texas. There are no funds as of today.”

Osherow wants the bankruptcy court to compel the bank to explain why it has failed to transfer money that the AAF claims the bank currently holds on the league’s behalf. It’s possible, in theory, that Silicon Valley Bank simply doesn’t have any money in the AAF’s name. If that’s the case, the bank should say so.