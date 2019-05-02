Bears sign 22 undrafted free agents, including a kicker

Getty Images

The Bears announced the signings of 22 undrafted free agents, including two Notre Dame offensive linemen coached by offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

Hiestand spent six seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive line coach before the Bears hired him for the same position in 2018.

He coached Sam Mustipher for four seasons and Alex Bars (pictured) for three. Mustipher was a three-year starter, starting all 12 games at center last season. Bars played 36 games with 32 starts in four seasons, starting all 12 games at right tackle in 2016 and all 13 at right guard in 2017. Bars played only five games last season before a knee injury.

The Bears also signed a kicker, San Diego State’s John Baron II, who made 83.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in three seasons with a long of 54.

The Bears’ other signings were Brown defensive lineman Daryle Banfield, Laval linebacker Matt Betts, Baylor offensive lineman Blake Blackmar, California tight end Ian Bunting, Nevada defensive back Jomon Dotson, Appalachian State defensive back Clifton Duck, Missouri receiver Emanuel Hall, Lindenwood defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, Buffalo linebacker Chuck Harris, Colgate receiver Thomas Ives, Fort Hays State defensive back Doyin Jibowu, Ohio offensive lineman Joe Lowery, Michigan defensive end Lawrence Marshall, UCLA defensive back Adarius Pickett, Utah State tight end Dax Raymond, Georgia Southern tight end Ellis Richardson, Limestone defensive back Josh Simmons, Southern Utah offensive lineman Marquez Tucker and Kansas long snapper John Wirtel.