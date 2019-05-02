Bills create “Tailgate Village” to curb bad fan behavior

Getty Images

Yes, the Bills have seen the videos, of their drunkest fans destroying things.

And with shame no longer effective as a deterrent in our society, they’re simply trying to price the rowdiest of their fans out of the market — or at least corral them.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, the Bills announced a new policy that requires fans who arrive in buses to purchase a tailgating package along with their parking pass. The cost for a 20-person vehicle is $300, $600 for a 40-passenger vehicle, and $900 for a 60-person vehicle. That charge will get fans into the team’s new “Tailgate Village,” which has room for 4,000 fans.

The hope is that the tailgating package will reduce some of the jackassery that has gone viral in recent years, including the obligatory destruction of folding tables.

“Our No. 1 concern as an organization is fan safety,” said Andy Major, the team’s vice president of operations and guest experience. “When you’re seeing what was happening in the bus lot the last couple seasons, especially last year, it gets very concerning.

“It’s dangerous behavior, not just negative fan behavior. It’s dangerous to security, the sheriffs and staff who are trying to police things.”

The Bills started this process a year ago, by requiring a $100 deposit to park in the bus lot, but that didn’t slow down the stupidity.

“The viral videos on social media, it’s embarrassing when we see that,” Major said. “It affects the community, affects the team negatively. We know our fans aren’t like that. That’s what’s disappointing for us.

“We know we have great fans. We know the vast majority of our fans, they do behave well. They’re passionate, they’re loyal and they’re not causing issues, but there are a few who make a big stink out there — a few knuckleheads who wreck it.”

The “Tailgate Village” will include a tent and tables and chairs. Fans can still bring their own food and beverages, but can purchase additional items in a more controlled setting. There will also be games and music and other distractions.

And hopefully, all the furniture will stay intact.