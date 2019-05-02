Broncos cut Garrett Grayson, Chad Hansen

Getty Images

Garrett Grayson should have seen this coming after the Broncos drafted Drew Lock and signed undrafted rookie Brett Rypien.

The Broncos cut Grayson on Thursday, Mike Klis of Denver’s News9 reports. They also waived receiver Chad Hansen to clear the way for their undrafted free agent signings.

The Saints made Grayson a third-round choice in 2015 after he had a successful career at Colorado State.

Grayson signed with the Broncos’ practice squad last October and signed a futures contract Dec. 31.

Grayson, 27, also has spent time with the Falcons.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Hansen, 24, was a fourth-round choice of the Jets in 2017. He joined the Broncos’ practice squad last November and signed a futures contract Dec. 31.

He has played 15 career games, all with the Jets as a rookie, and has nine catches for 94 yards.