Browns also sign draft picks Drew Forbes, Donnie Lee

Getty Images

Besides Sheldrick Redwine, the Browns also have signed two other draft picks.

They reached deals with sixth-round pick Drew Forbes and seventh-round choice Donnie Lewis, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Browns made Forbes the 189th overall choice despite the Southeast Missouri offensive lineman not getting a combine invite. Cleveland traded right guard Kevin Zeitler in the offseason, with Austin Corbett next in line to replace him. Forbes, a three-year starter at left tackle, is expected to provide depth at the position and elsewhere in the line.

Forbes earned first-team Ohio Valley Conference honors his senior year.

Cleveland selected Lewis 221st overall. The Tulane cornerback was the third defensive back the Browns took with their seven picks.

He had eight interceptions in his college career.