Browns sign fourth-round pick Sheldrick Redwine

The Browns have signed their fourth-round draft pick, Sheldrick Redwine, a source tells PFT.

Cleveland drafted the University of Miami safety with the 119th overall choice.

The position was one of need for the Browns, who traded 2017 first-round pick Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in the deal that delivered Odell Beckham. The Browns signed veteran Morgan Burnett this offseason and have penciled him as the starter at strong safety.

Damarious Randall will start at free safety.

The Browns also traded for ex-Chiefs safety Eric Murray this offseason.

Redwine converted from cornerback and made 164 tackles, including 98 solo stops and six tackles for loss, in his four seasons. He also contributed 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 10 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.