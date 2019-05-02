Byron Leftwich “not sure” Jameis Winston will play at 250 pounds

Getty Images

When Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston revealed his plan to play at 250 pounds this season, head coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht said they were comfortable with Winston putting on weight.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen sounded more skeptical on Thursday. Leftwich said he doesn’t “know how true of a statement we’re going to allow that to be” and Christensen said he’s “hoping that’s just a rumor.”

Christensen also said that the team would work with Winston to determine the optimal weight for him to play at this season rather than just setting a number.

“There are some guys who are really linear and lean that maybe have to carry a little extra fat because you can’t let your weight get down,” Christensen said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “But he’s not that guy. He’s a big ol’ strong guy with a ton of girth. So we just want get him to an optimal position. We’ll make that decision and then work toward it.”

Christensen said the team’s doing blood work and other analysis to come up with the right weight for Winston as he heads into a pivotal year.