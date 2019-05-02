Cardinals cut Cole Murphy, sign Ryan Winslow

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they waived kicker Cole Murphy.

They signed Murphy March 13.

Murphy was a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist while at Syracuse from 2014-17. He is the school’s all-time leader in field goals made with 59 and ranks third in points scored.

The Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet cut Murphy before the start of their season.

The Cardinals needed the roster spot for punter Ryan Winslow.

Winslow entered the NFL with Chicago last year as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Pittsburgh. The Bears released him following training camp.

Winslow, 25, was an All-ACC first-team selection as a senior in 2017 after leading the conference with a career-best 44.5-yard average on 57 punts. He finished his collegiate career with 226 punts for 9,513 yards (42.1-yard average) in 51 career games.

Andy Lee averaged 48.6 yards per punt for the Cardinals last season, leading the league.