Cardinals to decline Robert Nkemdiche option

Getty Images

The Cardinals made defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft, but they are not moving to secure his rights for the 2020 season.

That’s the word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, who reports that the Cardinals will decline their option on Nkemdiche’s contract for next season.

It’s not a surprising decision by the Cardinals. Nkemdiche ended last season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in December and he only played in 15 games during his first two years on the squad. Nkemdiche also wasn’t as effective as hoped when he was healthy enough to be in the lineup.

He’s made just six starts and has 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles to show for his time on the field in Arizona. He’ll try to do more once he’s healthy this season in hopes of enticing someone to sign him for the 2020 season.