Clayton Thorson inspired by Nick Foles, ready to help Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Eagles no longer have the best safety net in the league at quarterback. But the fact Nick Foles became that kind of player serves as an inspiration to the next generation.

Via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles fifth-rounder Clayton Thorson said Foles going from backup to Super Bowl MVP shows the value of the Eagles’ system.

“It tells me a lot,” Thorson said of Foles’ success. “It says a lot about that coaching staff and how they helped develop the guys who aren’t the starters. It also says a lot about Carson, too. I am sure it helped when Nick learned the offense: He was an older guy, as well. But it says a lot about the Eagles, and I am looking forward to stepping in there and getting some reps and learning from all those guys.”

Thorson will compete with Nate Sudfeld for the backup job, but Sudfeld only has one year left on his contract. With a longer apprenticeship, the former four-year starter at Northwestern is prepared to learn as much as he can from both Wentz and Sudfeld.

“Obviously, Carson has the keys to the car, he knows it all, and I’m sure Nate does, too,” Thorson said. “So, I’m looking forward to learning from them, but also becoming good friends with them and supporting them and competing my butt off and so looking forward to getting to know them. I’ve heard such great things about that room, obviously to see Nick go away, I think it’s just a great opportunity for me.”

And if the story plays out similarly, there will be opportunities for Thorson, somewhere.