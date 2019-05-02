Getty Images

The Colts will induct Dwight Freeney into their Ring of Honor this season, the team announced Thursday.

Freeney played with the Colts from 2002-12 after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2002 draft out of Syracuse.

“From the first day Dwight Freeney stepped on the field, we knew he was special,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said, via a press release. “Sixteen seasons later, Dwight exceeded every expectation we had and became one of the game’s best pass rushers ever. He was an artist and a terror on the field, and his patented spin move was a nightmare for every offensive lineman he faced. More importantly, he was a leader in the locker room and a gentleman off the field who represented the Horseshoe with honor. We are proud to have his name and legacy live alongside the greatest Colts to play this game.”

Freeney made the All-Pro team three times and the Pro Bowl seven times in his career with the Colts. He was a member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI team and played in two more Super Bowls, one as a Colt and one as a member of the Falcons.

Freeney is the 16th honoree in the Ring of Honor, joining owner Robert Irsay (1996), receiver Bill Brooks (1998), coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), offensive lineman Chris Hinton (2001), quarterback Jim Harbaugh (2005), “Colts Nation” (2007), coach Tony Dungy (2010), receiver Marvin Harrison (2011), running back Edgerrin James (2012), running back Eric Dickerson and running back Marshall Faulk (2013), center Jeff Saturday (2015), General Manager Bill Polian (2016), quarterback Peyton Manning (2017) and receiver Reggie Wayne (2018).