Derrick Johnson to sign one-day contract, retire from Chiefs

Getty Images

Another day, another one-day contract for a retiring Chiefs player.

Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Chief, according to 610 AM in Kansas City. That retirement comes on the heels of former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles signing a one-day contract and retiring.

Johnson was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 2005 and played 13 seasons in Kansas City. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2011 and left as the team’s all-time leading tackler.

Last year the Chiefs voided the remainder of his contract and he signed with the Raiders, but he played just six games before he was cut.