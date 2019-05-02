Giants sign three draft picks, waive Jawill Davis

Getty Images

The Giants announced several transactions Thursday night, including the signing of three draft choices.

The team inked fourth-round defensive back Julian Love, seventh-round offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei and seventh-round defensive tackle Chris Slayton.

The Giants also signed 13 undrafted free agents, including Monmouth receiver Reggie White Jr. whose father played four seasons in the NFL with the Chargers and Patriots. The team also signed Missouri offensive lineman Paul Adams, Buffalo center James O’Hagan, LIU-Post cornerback Jake Carlock, Rutgers running back Jonathan Hilliman, Northern Colorado receiver Alex Wesley, Texas-San Antonio linebacker Josiah Tauaefa, Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad, Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman, Mississippi State safety Mark McLaurin, Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, Eastern Michigan defensive end Jeremiah Harris and East Carolina defensive end Nate Harvey.

The Giants waived receiver Jawill Davis, who played seven games for the team last year and made four receptions for 40 yards. He also had 89 punt return yards and 171 kick return yards.

Davis ended his season on injured reserve after dislocating his kneecap.