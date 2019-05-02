James White: There’s always ways to get better

Getty Images

Running back James White barely played during his rookie season with the team and that left him with a lesson to impart to third-round pick Damien Harris.

White said Harris should be prepared to get “yelled at more than everybody else” during a year “built for learning” about what it takes to thrive in the team’s offense. White’s lesson could end with a look at his 2018 production as a sign of what that learning can lead to down the road.

White set franchise records for running backs with 87 catches for 751 yards and tied the team’s running back record with seven touchdown catches. He also set personal bests with 94 carries, 425 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, but he’s heading into this year with eyes on doing even more.

“Well, even though you have some success, there’s still plenty of mistakes that you make out there so there’s always room for improvement,” White said, via the Providence Journal. “Always ways to get better. Always more yards to get. So, getting in with the coaches, see what you can improve and find ways to get better — whether it’s running better routes, having no drops or making better run reads. There’s always little things you can improve on.”

White’s been around the Patriots long enough to know that one year’s success doesn’t guarantee a player will remain in a major role the next year. With Harris, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead on the roster, the team has options in the backfield that provide all the more reason for White to find ways to grow his game.