Jason Pierre-Paul getting further evaluation after a car accident

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was involved in an automobile accident on Thursday morning. The Buccaneers have issued a statement regarding the incident.

“We have been informed that Jason was involved in a one-car accident early this morning in South Florida in which he was not cited,” the team said. “We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released. Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future.”

The statement implies that Pierre-Paul has some sort of injury that requires further evaluation; nevertheless, it’s encouraging that he was treated and released.

Nearly four years ago, Pierre-Paul lost a portion of his hand in a fireworks accident. He has returned to form as an effective pass rusher despite the injury.