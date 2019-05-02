Jerry Jones: No reason Cowboys shouldn’t be better than last year

Getty Images

The Cowboys won the NFC East last year, but Jerry Jones wants more than just a division title this year.

Jones says the Cowboys ought to be better than they were in 2018, which suggests he’s expecting better than 10-6 and advancing further than the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Everything we were about was improving from where we were this year,” Jones said, via the Star-Telegram. “There is no reason. There is no tangible reason we shouldn’t be expected to be better than we were last year.”

The Cowboys haven’t advanced past the divisional round since 1995, which is the last time they won the Super Bowl. Jones sounds like he’s putting pressure on coach Jason Garrett and everyone else on the team to finally take another step in 2019.