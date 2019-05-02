Jets add backup QB Luke Falk

Getty Images

The Jets have added a body to the quarterback room.

Luke Falk, who was waived by the Dolphins after Josh Rosen arrived, has been claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Falk has a familiarity with Jets head coach Adam Gase, having spent time with him when Gase was coaching the Dolphins last year. Although Falk never got on the field with the Dolphins for a game, he did spend the first month of the season on the Dolphins’ active roster before going on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Falk entered the NFL last year as a sixth-round pick of the Titans but was cut at the end of the preseason. Falk started 42 games at Washington State and is the Pac-12’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage.