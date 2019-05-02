John Elway on trading up for Drew Lock: Can’t wait until you don’t have a QB

Getty Images

After the draft, Broncos General Manager John Elway told Peter King that he believes quarterback Joe Flacco is “coming into his prime” heading into the 2019 season.

That’s generally not the way most people feel about 34-year-old quarterbacks without a recent history of great success, but it was enough for Elway to pass on a quarterback in the first round of the draft. Elway’s made some bad bets at quarterback in the past, though, and he didn’t pass up the chance to trade up for Drew Lock in the second round.

Elway told Mike Klis of KUSA that he couldn’t pass up “great value” at that point in the draft and suggested that he’s learned from past experiences that you want to be ahead of the curve on having a young quarterback ready to replace a veteran starter.

“You’re always trying to find an answer to the quarterback position,” Elway said. “You can’t wait till you don’t have one. We’ve been working on it and you’re always working on it. We feel good about what we have in Drew and his ability over the next couple years to continue to grow and make some strides. Hopefully, he’s that guy for the future.”

The last time the Broncos replaced a veteran quarterback was in 2016 when Peyton Manning retired and the team drafted Paxton Lynch in the first round. Lynch flopped and the team’s gone three years without a playoff berth while running through several quarterbacks. Elway hopes this year’s dual approach stops that carousel from spinning for years to come.