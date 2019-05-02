Kliff Kingsbury: “We’ll see” about Kyler Murray starting Week One

Getty Images

It’s been a week since the Cardinals officially answered the question of whether they were going to cast 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen aside in favor of drafting Kyler Murray.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury reiterated the rationale for that move on The Jim Rome Show by saying that Murray has “too great a skill set to pass up.” Having that kind of talent and being the impetus for the organization’s change of direction at quarterback isn’t enough for Kingsbury to say that he’s the No. 1 quarterback in Arizona, however.

“We’ll see. We’re still working through all those things,” Kingsbury said. “We have Brett Hundley here who we’re very excited about, but we’ll see where that kinda goes.”

Kingsbury was asked how his offense will look compared to others in the NFL and said it was still taking shape, but that the team is “going to build it around Kyler.” Given that and the skill set that led the team to make Murray the first overall pick, it will be a great surprise if Murray is healthy and on the bench in Week One.