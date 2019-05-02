Kliff Kingsbury: “We’ll see” about Kyler Murray starting Week One

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
It’s been a week since the Cardinals officially answered the question of whether they were going to cast 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen aside in favor of drafting Kyler Murray.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury reiterated the rationale for that move on The Jim Rome Show by saying that Murray has “too great a skill set to pass up.” Having that kind of talent and being the impetus for the organization’s change of direction at quarterback isn’t enough for Kingsbury to say that he’s the No. 1 quarterback in Arizona, however.

“We’ll see. We’re still working through all those things,” Kingsbury said. “We have Brett Hundley here who we’re very excited about, but we’ll see where that kinda goes.”

Kingsbury was asked how his offense will look compared to others in the NFL and said it was still taking shape, but that the team is “going to build it around Kyler.” Given that and the skill set that led the team to make Murray the first overall pick, it will be a great surprise if Murray is healthy and on the bench in Week One.

  1. I get the feeling this kid is going to break into 2 pieces.

  3. Id trust this organization. The way they fleeced the Dolphins in the Rosen trade is mind boggling. But then again the Dolphins staff isn’t exactly the best or close to average.

  4. Uh, yeah, ok.
    What I wanna know is just exactly what is it about Brett Hundley that excites you, Kliff?

  5. it’s the cardinals, I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see kyler on the bench in week one.

  7. We have Brett Hundley here who we’re very excited about, but we’ll see where that kinda goes.

    ————————————————————————

    The rest of the NFC West also shares that same excitement if he plays anytime this season.

  9. I don’t expect much success for this little guy…

    … ESPECIALLY…

    … with the current receiving corps.

    Hopefully… some of those WR draft picks stick (Kirk/Isabella/Butler).
    Too bad… Carson Palmer didn’t get any WR picks (other than often-injured John Brown).

    It’s AMAZING how many owners/G.M.s/coaches/fans think a “TOP” quarterback
    is going to get something done with only one quality receiving option.

  11. vaphinfan says:
    May 2, 2019 at 11:23 am
    Id trust this organization. The way they fleeced the Dolphins in the Rosen trade is mind boggling. But then again the Dolphins staff isn’t exactly the best or close to average.
    ———————————————————————————–
    They fleeced the Dolphins??? Miami got a QB who was drafted in the Top 10 a year ago for a late 2nd, and he’s under contract for 3 years at a TOTAL of $6 million. I’m honestly shocked half the league was lining up to make that deal.

  17. omeimontis says:
    May 2, 2019 at 11:35 am
    You trade away your starter Josh Rosen and draft Murray to sit on the bench? Makes sense.
    ——–
    This is the Cardinals we’re talking about here… Their new QB is 5’9″ and 190 pounds soaking wet! He’s gonna get pounded into dust well before the bye week.

  18. Please someone tell poker face Kliff that Brent Hundley is the only other QB on the roster,

  19. he may be a great kid but he does not get the benefit of well he is only a rookie and his receivers and team suck. that is why they drafted him number 1! Rosen did not get any excuses so why should this guy with all his hype? he needs to start and produce from day one without any excuses if he doesn’t.

  20. “We have Brett Hundley here who we’re very excited about, but we’ll see where that kinda goes.”

    0-1 very fast.

  22. I think Keim is just in love with the letter K. Has a losing college coach been hired to the NFL as a head coach ever before? Doubtful.

  23. I get that he doesn’t want to hand a rookie a starting job before he even suits up for minicamp, but he could have said something like “we expect him to be the Week 1 starter but he has to earn the job. If he isn’t able to do it, something has gone dramatically wrong.”

  24. How gullible are the Haters and the still angry irrational Rosen fans, especially those who have never played poker.

    Keep your enemies off balance, guessing and foaming at their mouths, Kingsbury.

    It makes no sense to reveal anything of substance so the brave internet bullies can harp on every bit of adiministrivia.

  25. Oh quit! Enough is enough. Why continue this game that people have seen through for many months? Murray is the guy. You’ve been slobbering over him.

  26. We’re building the offense around Kyler Murray, but we aren’t sure if we’re gonna start him?

    I guess they have to not just throw Hundley under the bus, but seriously?

    Just say he’s your guy and you expect him to win the starting job. Because if he doesn’t beat out Brett Hundley after being the #1 pick and having an offense tailored to him, it’s going to be a disaster.

  27. They should have drafted a defensive player with their 1st overall pick and kept Rosen. That draft decision made no sense whatsoever. He most certainly won’t be anything like Drew Brees or Russell Wilson. He’s too small.

  28. This is just coach speak and Kingsbury giving lip service. Brett Hundley knows he has no chance of starting but it’s not a good look to say publicly their is no competition, Kyler Murray is starting. A head coach isnt supposed to come out and say that before jobs are earned in training camp. They’re supposed to be strategic However it’s a GM’s job to be tactical in his approach and GM Steve Keim told Rich Eisen yesterday that QB Kyler Murray definitely is the week 1 starting QB and definitely will be leading the team into battle & under center come week 1.

    Kyler Murray knows Kingsbury inside and out and will pick-up the new playbook with ease as the only thing that will be different is the terminology which gives Murray a huge advantage over most rookie QB’s who come into the NFL completely lost & mentally buried under a mountain of unprocessed information. Given that Murray knows the offense with all of the talent around him w/ Arizona fielding a far more talented offense this season Kyler Murray should come out slinging this season and put together an excellent rookie season. I wouldnt be shocked at all if he sets a new rookie TD record this season just because he is so comfortable in the offense and has the talent do so with all the weapons around him .

