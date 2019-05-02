Lions sign nose tackle Darius Kilgo, cut two

Getty Images

The Lions have done some post-draft roster tinkering, adding some depth to the middle of their line.

The team announced they had signed defensive tackle Darius Kilgo.

The 27-year-old Kilgo was a member of two Super Bowl champions from his days with the Broncos and Patriots (though he didn’t play in either game). He has also spent time with the Jaguars and Texans, and spent most of last year with the Titans after being called up from the practice squad.

The Lions also released running back Kerwynn Williams and waived tackle Jarron Jones. Williams was signed in January.