Martellus Bennett: Belichick calls out Brady to get the most out of him

Getty Images

Former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett shed some light recently on the talk that there’s some kind of rift between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Bennett said on FS1 that it’s true, as has been discussed, that Belichick can be hard on Brady in team meetings. But Bennett said that always seems to be calculated to get the most out of Brady.

“Bill always has bad plays of the day and he’s just calling out Tom,” Bennett said. “You know, like, ‘We have quarterbacks that can’t make throws.’ . . . I’ve never seen coaches really call the quarterbacks out in group meetings.”

But Bennett said hearing that only motivated Brady to have shred the Patriots’ defense on the practice field the next day.

“The next day we go 33-for-33 or something like that at practice and from then I was just like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna be great.’ Because I’ve never seen anyone that didn’t shut down. He was like, ‘All right, I’m gonna show you tomorrow.’ He just picked them apart,” Bennett recalled.

Bennett, who also played with Tony Romo, Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers, among other star quarterbacks, said Belichick was unique in his willingness to criticize the franchise quarterback as much as anyone else — and Brady was unique in his ability to rise to his coach’s challenges.

“I find Bill to be hilarious, but he calls everybody out. That’s the first team I’ve been on where I felt everyone was equal,” Bennett said.

From Bennett’s perspective inside the locker room, that sounds less like a rift than like two great competitors who have learned to work together perfectly.