Maxx Williams says he’s signing with Cardinals

The Cardinals have added another tight end to the roster.

Maxx Williams said goodbye to the Ravens in a tweet on Thursday and said that he’s signing with Arizona.

Williams was a 2015 second-round pick in Baltimore and spent the last four seasons with the team. Injuries limited him to 42 games over the last four years and caught 63 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals drafted Caleb Wilson in the seventh round last weekend and signed Charles Clay after Clay was released by the Bills earlier this year. Ricky Seals-Jones and Darrell Daniels round out the tight end group in Arizona.