Myles Garrett: Gregg Williams only let me use two moves

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett says he’s a more versatile player than he looked like when he was playing for Gregg Williams last year.

Garrett told Dan Pompei of BleacherReport.com that when Williams was the defensive coordinator, he was stifled by Williams’ insistence that he only needed to use two pass-rush moves.

“I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett says. “Gregg was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves. I feel like you can’t always be so predictable. You can be as strong or fast as you want, but speed chop and power move aren’t always going to work. You have to mix up what you’re doing. Sometimes you have to stutter step, sometimes you have to spin inside, you have to run some games. You have to have some freedom to throw different looks at them, and we didn’t always have that.”

There’s been plenty of criticism of the coaching in Cleveland through the years, and stifling a talent like Garrett is certainly worthy of criticism. Perhaps head coach Freddie Kitchens and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks can run the first Cleveland coaching staff in a long time that doesn’t quickly get sent packing.