Nick Brossette among 11 undrafted rookies joining Patriots

The Patriots drafted Damien Harris in the third round of this year’s draft and they added another former SEC running back as an undrafted free agent.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has signed former LSU back Nick Brossette to their 90-man roster. Brossette played behind Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice early in his college career before getting a shot in the lead role last year. He ran for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2018.

New England also signed Texas tackle Calvin Anderson, Texas tight end Andrew Beck, Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis, Marshall defensive back Malik Gant, Miami center Tyler Gauthier, Missouri linebacker Terez Hall, N.C. State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, New Mexico defensive back D’Angelo Ross, Miami tackle Tyree St. Louis, and Houston defensive end Nick Thurman.

They also waived tackle Ryker Mathews. Mathews signed with the team in January after spending two years in the CFL.