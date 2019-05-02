“Nobody knows” how Bengals line will shake out

Getty Images

The Bengals needed help along the offensive line, so they used a pair of draft picks there, including their first-rounder.

But as yet, no one is quite sure how they’re going to deploy them.

They have an incumbent left tackle in Cordy Glenn and left guard in Clint Boling they like, and re-signed right tackle Bobby Hart this offseason. Then they drafted Alabama tackle Jonah Williams in the first round, tried to trade up into the second for more help, and added Ohio State guard Michael Jordan in the fourth.

Williams could start anywhere other than center, Jordan and 2018 draftee Billy Price each played center and guard for the Buckeyes. That could mean Glenn plays inside, or Williams does, or any number

“Mmhmm,” Glenn said of the uncertainty, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Nobody knows.”

Ostensibly, rookie head coach Zac Taylor does, and he said he hopes to settle it as quickly as possible.

“We will have a good feel going into training camp how we want it to sort out,” Taylor said. “We got plenty of time to sort it out right now in the month of May, but you’d like to make that decision sooner rather than later.”

The players involved will be relieved to know the answer, but the best news for the Bengals is they have legitimate options.