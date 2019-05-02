Packers agree to terms with first-rounder Darnell Savage

Getty Images

Darnell Savage became the 21st overall draft pick but the first first-rounder to agree to terms with his new team.

The Packers got the Maryland safety in the fold Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Green Bay moved up nine spots in a trade with the Seahawks to select Savage last week, with plans to pair him with Adrian Amos in the back of its secondary. Savage is expected to play free safety.

Tramon Williams is moving back to corner this season.

Savage ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, though he stands a shade under 5-11.

In four seasons at Maryland, he made 182 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, eight interceptions and 13 pass breakups.