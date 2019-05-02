Panthers expanding Hall of Honor next week

Getty Images

Once upon a time, the Panthers started a Hall of Honor. But after two statues and an attempt to pander to fans, it sort of sat there unattended for over a decade.

Now, they’re cranking it back up, and working to recreate some goodwill.

The team just tweeted out a video clip of owner David Tepper calling someone to tell them they’ve been inducted into the next “class.”

That suggests plural, and the obvious names would be Steve Smith and Julius Peppers.

Peppers — fourth on the league’s all-time sack list — should walk right into the Hall of Fame as soon as he’s eligible. Smith might be in for a longer wait, but his impact on the Panthers franchise is clear. His touchdown in double-overtime in the 2004 playoff win at St. Louis may be the signature moment in the team’s short history, and he led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2005 as they advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

But Smith left with hard feelings, both for former General Manager Dave Gettleman and former patron/owner Jerry Richardson. Since Tepper took over, they’ve made a conscious effort to rebuild the relationship with the non-NFL Network analyst, bringing him to a game last year to honor him. Smith still lives in the area, but things were frosty with the team for several years, as he took pride in being a Raven after Baltimore took him in.

The only other people in the team’s Hall of Honor are original team president Mike McCormack and linebacker Sam Mills, who were inducted in 1997 and 1998 (the team started business in 1995). They put “PSL owners” in the ring in 2004, saluting the people whose initial investment helped Richardson bring a team to Charlotte.

If a team with such a short history inducts two players (or more) a year, it will thin out quickly, but as they enter their 25th season, honoring their two best players makes sense.