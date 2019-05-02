Patriots sign Shilique Calhoun

Getty Images

In addition to a slew of undrafted rookie free agents, the Patriots also signed a veteran linebacker to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced that Shilique Calhoun has agreed to a deal along with 11 other players.

Calhoun was a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2016. He ended his rookie year on injured reserve, spent time on the practice squad in his other two seasons with Oakland and wound up back on injured reserve to end last season.

Calhoun had 29 tackles and a half-sack in the 26 games he did play for the Raiders. He’s the first player with NFL experience added to the linebacking corps in New England this offseason.