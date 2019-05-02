Raiders also sign fourth-rounder Maxx Crosby

Getty Images

At this rate, the Raiders will have their entire draft class under contract by the end of the day. They have signed five of their nine draft picks.

Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby, a fourth-round pick, is the latest to agree to terms, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

The Raiders also have signed fourth-round cornerback Isaiah Johnson, fourth-round tight end Foster Moreau, fifth-round receiver Hunter Renfrow and seventh-round defensive end Quinton Bell.

The Raiders needed pass rushers after getting only 13 sacks last season. Crosby made 20 tackles and 41 tackles for loss in three college seasons.

He ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash.